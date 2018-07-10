Zio's is expanding further into west Omaha with a new location near 180th Street and West Center Road.
Rick Ledwich, a managing partner, said the new location, which should be open by the first of September, will be in the shopping center near the Walmart Supercenter at 181st and Wright Streets.
Opening a west location has been a goal since Ledwich and his partner took over the restaurant chain in 2016. Then, Steve Johnson, the other owner, said he felt that there was "room for more" Zio's restaurants in the city.
Ledwich said the partners looked at several locations that fell through before finding this spot. Current Zio's locations are in the Old Market, at 78th and Dodge Streets, and at 129th Street and West Center Road.
Johnson and Ledwich run the local Zio's locations together. Ledwich ran an Omaha pizza chain restaurant for many years. The two men worked together at an Omaha Godfather’s Pizza when they were 16 years old.
Daniel and Usha Sherman opened the first Zio’s location, on Dodge Street, in 1985. The West Center Road location opened in 1994 and moved across the street in 2006. The Old Market location opened in 1996.
For more information, visit ziospizzeria.com.
