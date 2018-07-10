Aspiring food photographers, take note: An upcoming class will help you up your game when it comes to taking great photos of what you eat. 

"Food Photography for a Digital World" will focus on creating content, styling photographs, finding inspiration and taking good photos using a smartphone.

The class will be presented by Angela Garbacz of Lincoln's Goldenrod Pastries and photographer Daniel Muller.

Garbacz was named one of “The Most Innovative Women in Food and Drink” by Food & Wine magazine, and has run her Lincoln store since 2015. Muller is a photographer from Omaha with roots in the restaurant industry. His culinary clients include Goldenrod Pastries, Monarch Prime, Block 16, Via Farina and the now-closed Daily Grub. 

The class is $5 a person and includes snacks, beverages and time for networking. The event takes place at Kitchen Council, a project of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce. It's located in Council Bluffs at 50 Arena Way, Suite 11.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30. For more information, or to register, visit omahachamber.org/events/kitchen-council-presents-food-photography-social.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen

