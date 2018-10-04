Tickets are available now for a special Middle Eastern dinner at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church.
The event will feature hummus; khubz flatbread; a salad with lemon and olive oil; kibbeh, which is beef, burghul wheat, pine nuts, allspice and cinnamon; ruz and lubya, which is a green bean, beef and tomato stew over rice and orzo; and baklava .
Tickets run between $8 and $15. The event takes place Oct. 21 at the church, 10303 Boyd St., from noon to 6 p.m.
For tickets or more information, click here .
Howl-O-Ween, a free movie, a free harvest festival and 20+ other fun things happening this weekend
Looking for something fun to do in Omaha this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place Oct. 4-7.
Visit omaha.com/calendar to see more local events or to submit your own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.