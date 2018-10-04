Tickets are available now for a special Middle Eastern dinner at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church. 

The event will feature hummus; khubz flatbread; a salad with lemon and olive oil; kibbeh, which is beef, burghul wheat, pine nuts, allspice and cinnamon; ruz and lubya, which is a green bean, beef and tomato stew over rice and orzo; and baklava .

Tickets run between $8 and $15. The event takes place Oct. 21 at the church, 10303 Boyd St., from noon to 6 p.m.

For tickets or more information, click here .

