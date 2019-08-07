Though Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery officially closed its doors in June, the restaurant has confirmed it will play host to one more of its popular Oktoberfest festivals next month. 

A Facebook post made the announcement official, and the festival is scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7 from 4 p.m. to midnight each day. The festival will include live German music, imported German beers, classic German food and dessert. 

It will take place outside the bakery, at 5180 Leavenworth St.

The post also notes that this will be the restaurant's final Oktoberfest festival. 

The bakery, beloved for its doughnuts, glazed twists, pecan rolls and wedding cakes, plus such German fare as sauerbraten and schnitzel, closed June 22. The closing came a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.

The bakery closed after improvements to the decades-old building became too costly. Bailey’s daughter, Kim Reefe, said in June the bakery hoped to hold one more Oktoberfest; it seems that dream has come true. 

For more information on the Oktoberfest celebration, click here.

Photos: After more than 40 years, Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery says goodbye

Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, a mainstay at 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, is closing. The closing comes a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.

1 of 13

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription