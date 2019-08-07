Though Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery officially closed its doors in June, the restaurant has confirmed it will play host to one more of its popular Oktoberfest festivals next month.
A Facebook post made the announcement official, and the festival is scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7 from 4 p.m. to midnight each day. The festival will include live German music, imported German beers, classic German food and dessert.
It will take place outside the bakery, at 5180 Leavenworth St.
The post also notes that this will be the restaurant's final Oktoberfest festival.
The bakery, beloved for its doughnuts, glazed twists, pecan rolls and wedding cakes, plus such German fare as sauerbraten and schnitzel, closed June 22. The closing came a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.
The bakery closed after improvements to the decades-old building became too costly. Bailey’s daughter, Kim Reefe, said in June the bakery hoped to hold one more Oktoberfest; it seems that dream has come true.
For more information on the Oktoberfest celebration, click here.
1 of 13
From left: Bob Gibson, LaMarr Gibson, John Kirwan and George Sainovich enjoy a morning of coffee and rolls at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018. Kirwan said he loves coming to Gerda's because it has good food and great people.
A photograph of Gerda Bailey when she was 18 and living in Germany. After coming to the United States, Bailey started Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery. Her daughter, Kim Reefe, is holding the photograph.
Photos: After more than 40 years, Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery says goodbye
Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, a mainstay at 52nd and Leavenworth Streets, is closing. The closing comes a year after the death of Gerda Bailey, the namesake and longtime owner of the business.
1 of 13
From left: Bob Gibson, LaMarr Gibson, John Kirwan and George Sainovich enjoy a morning of coffee and rolls at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018. Kirwan said he loves coming to Gerda's because it has good food and great people.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Customer Sarah Johnson waits in line on June 14, 2018 for bakery goods at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The black forest torte from Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Customers and a delivery arrive at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ron Loser has coffee and doughnuts at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018. Loser said at the time he has been a customer of Gerda's for more than 30 years.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gerda Bailey of Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, photographed on Jan. 29, 2014. Gerda died of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at age 83.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pan fried chicken photographed at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A photograph of Gerda Bailey when she was 18 and living in Germany. After coming to the United States, Bailey started Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery. Her daughter, Kim Reefe, is holding the photograph.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Harry Blusys and his wife Chris Blusys dance to a polka during an Oktoberfest celebration on Sept. 4, 2015 at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
The schnitzel plate from Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A raspberry Danish and a few other pastries remain after the morning rush at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Baker Paul Galloway places dough onto baking sheets to make round Danish pastries at Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery on June 14, 2018.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gerda's German Restaurant and Bakery, 5180 Leavenworth St.
Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories.
Phone: 402-444-1069
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.