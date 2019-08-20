The Drover, perhaps Omaha's favorite steak restaurant, will reopen next month with an updated kitchen, salad bar and bar, but the same menu diners know and love.
The restaurant, near 72nd Street and Mercy Road, announced its reopening date last night on Facebook: Sept. 3.
Mike "Spike" Sabin, one of the restaurant's owners, said a fire last Christmas Eve caused significant damage. The owners originally hoped to be open this spring, but had to not just repair the kitchen and salad bar, where the fire burned, but also bring many things up to code in the restaurant.
Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes, but the blaze caused significant damage. The restaurant turns 50 years old this year.
This week, Sarah and Matthew dive into the city's history of steakhouse culture, and talk about how it's influenced the dining scene over the years. In the second half, guest chef Paul Kulik joins the show, and they name their top three Omaha steak spots.
Sabin said the kitchen has been updated. The salad bar, destroyed in the fire, has been modernized, as has the back of the main bar. The dining rooms will be in the same configuration as before, though are now decorated with new Western art. And there's a new handicapped-accessible restroom on the first floor.
Plumbing and electrical, he said, also had to be brought up to modern code. He also said "99.9 percent" of the staff plans to return to work.
"It didn't really change the look of the building per-say, other than the area where the fire was," he said.
And as for the restaurant's iconic beef-centric menu?
"We aren't changing a thing on the menu," he said.
The restaurant isn't yet taking reservations. Sabin said he wasn't sure when they'd start.
"We are not going to take (reservations) until we are comfortable that we are putting out our product the way we are used to putting it out," he said.
1 of 20
As lights go out, Mister C's is fading into Omaha's history.
Chef Doug Rowe displays a cowboy steak, a 22 oz. French cut bone-in ribeye, flame broiled. Anthony's, a historic Omaha steakhouse, features lots of traditional steakhouse fare with more modern and lighter dishes, as well.
The Diver Sea Scallops seafood entree is served with a wild mushroom cream sauce and a side of smoked gouda mac and cheese at the 360 Steakhouse in Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino in Council Bluffs.
Omaha Steakhouses — and steaks! — past and present
Omaha is known for its steakhouses — and it's beef. Photos through the years of some of the classics, plus their signature menu item.
1 of 20
As lights go out, Mister C's is fading into Omaha's history.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bone-in, ribeye steak from The Drover with steamed carrots, sugar snap peas and a candied apple garnish.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beef, including the filet, is the main feature at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Piccolo Pete's steakhouse on South 20th Street.
SARA ZIEGLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mister C's Steak House.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A disco ball hangs in the dining area on Thursday, August 20, 2015 at the now-closed Piccolo Pete's Restaurant.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 12-ounce strip steak at Johnny's Cafe in South Omaha.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wedding guests Shane Jochum, from left, Bennett and Suzanne Holzworth head to the Piazza di Maria of Mister C's, the outdoor courtyard built in 1988.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Bone-in "Cowboy" ribeye 24 ounce, king crab legs, onion rings and creamed corn at Sullivan's Steakhouse.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ten ounce maiden cut ribeye steak, baked potato and coconut shrimp with orange marmalade sauce at Jericho's.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The New York strip at Sullivan's Steakhouse, with green beans and horseradish mashed potatoes.
Mr. C's Steak House garden.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Cascio's Steakhouse at 10th and Hickory Streets in the Little Italy neighborhood southeast of 10th and Pacific Street.
Chef Doug Rowe displays a cowboy steak, a 22 oz. French cut bone-in ribeye, flame broiled. Anthony's, a historic Omaha steakhouse, features lots of traditional steakhouse fare with more modern and lighter dishes, as well.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
People arrive for the Big Red Breakfast at Anthony's Steakhouse, 7220 F Street, on Nov. 2, 2017, during UNO's basketball media day.
The Diver Sea Scallops seafood entree is served with a wild mushroom cream sauce and a side of smoked gouda mac and cheese at the 360 Steakhouse in Harrah's Council Bluffs Hotel and Casino in Council Bluffs.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ribeye steak at Brother Sebastian's dining room.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar located at 140 Regency Parkway.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Paxton Chop House Magic City 20 oz prime rib cut, sauteed Brussels sprouts with red onion marmalade and a one-pound baked potato.
Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories.
Phone: 402-444-1069
