The Drover has been closed since a fire at the restaurant in December.

The Drover, perhaps Omaha's favorite steak restaurant, will reopen  next month with an updated kitchen, salad bar and bar, but the same menu diners know and love. 

The restaurant, near 72nd Street and Mercy Road, announced its reopening date last night on Facebook: Sept. 3.

Mike "Spike" Sabin, one of the restaurant's owners, said a fire last Christmas Eve caused significant damage. The owners originally hoped to be open this spring, but had to not just repair the kitchen and salad bar, where the fire burned, but also bring many things up to code in the restaurant.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes, but the blaze caused significant damage. The restaurant turns 50 years old this year. 

Sabin said the kitchen has been updated. The salad bar, destroyed in the fire, has been modernized, as has the back of the main bar. The dining rooms will be in the same configuration as before, though are now decorated with new Western art. And there's a new handicapped-accessible restroom on the first floor. 

Plumbing and electrical, he said, also had to be brought up to modern code. He also said "99.9 percent" of the staff plans to return to work.

"It didn't really change the look of the building per-say, other than the area where the fire was," he said. 

And as for the restaurant's iconic beef-centric menu? 

"We aren't changing a thing on the menu," he said.

The restaurant isn't yet taking reservations. Sabin said he wasn't sure when they'd start. 

"We are not going to take (reservations) until we are comfortable that we are putting out our product the way we are used to putting it out," he said. 

