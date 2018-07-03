Forget freezing and canning and instead learn how to ferment your summer vegetables. City Sprouts' fall fermentation festival will showcase, of course, kimchi and sauerkraut, but also fermented drinks, like kombucha and beer, along with fermented cheese, wine, sourdough bread and more.
The festival, which takes place Sept. 23, will include demonstrations on natural fermenting, techniques on how to properly ferment foods and a meal that will feature locally fermented ingredients and produce. Local vendors will be on site with samples of locally made fermented goods.
The festival, which is free and open to the public, runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the 40th Street Theatre, 4006 1/2 Hamilton St.
For more information, or to pre-register, visit facebook.com/events/812425902282481.
