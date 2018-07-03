Sullivan's Steakhouse is toasting summer with a special event focused on cocktails. The "Toast to Summer" tasting will include four special cocktails paired with food. Drinks include a Venetian spritz, a sparkling lemon cooler, a summertime cocktail and a spiced Old Fashioned.

The dinner takes place July 25 at 7 p.m. and is $65 a person. Space is limited; for more information, call 402-342-0077. Sullivan's is at 222 S. 15th St. 

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

