Sullivan's Steakhouse is toasting summer with a special event focused on cocktails. The "Toast to Summer" tasting will include four special cocktails paired with food. Drinks include a Venetian spritz, a sparkling lemon cooler, a summertime cocktail and a spiced Old Fashioned.
The dinner takes place July 25 at 7 p.m. and is $65 a person. Space is limited; for more information, call 402-342-0077. Sullivan's is at 222 S. 15th St.
