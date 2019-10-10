Two local favorite coffee shops are coming together. 

Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee, which has more than 230 locations in 15 states, plans to purchase Omaha's Crane Coffee.

Crane Coffee has eight locations, all in Omaha. Scooter's has more than three dozen locations in the Omaha area.

Details of the sale were not disclosed. 

Crane locations will be rebranded to Scooter's Coffee over the following 90 days, according to a press release.

“The timing is right for Linda and me to sell Crane Coffee, and we want to be sure we sell the brand to the right people,” Crane Coffee owner Keith Graeve said in a statement. “ ... Once the deal is completed, it will make for an easy transition for our employees.”

Graeve called the two coffee shops a great match.  

“Scooter’s Coffee feels very fortunate to be able to possibly acquire Crane Coffee locations maintaining local ownership of this 28-year-old Omaha company,” Scooter's Chief Operating Officer Mike Rogers said in the release.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

