The Reuben at the Crescent Moon is the closest geographically to the historic Blackstone Hotel, where the sandwich was created.

The city's annual celebration of its absolute favorite sandwich — the Reuben — is coming back. Mark your calendar for Nov. 4. 

The Crescent Moon will release its Reubenfest menu soon, and the event will run through Nov. 9. The restaurant is at 3578 Farnam St. 

Keep your eyes on its Facebook page for more details soon.

