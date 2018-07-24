258275 BJS_RoseWines
Fifteen rosé varieties and special breakfast items are on the menu for a brunch event at Au Courant in Benson on Sunday.

Benson's Au Courant is bringing back its summer Sunday brunch focused on rosé. The brunch, slated for this weekend, will feature 15 rosé varieties as well as some special breakfast items: a black truffle omelet, fried chicken and biscuits, a European breakfast platter and a spicy bacon breakfast pastry, among other dishes. 

The brunch runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, 6064 Maple St.

For more information, or to reserve a spot, call 402-505-9917.

