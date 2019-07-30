The popular Salween Thai, which began as a small spot on Saddle Creek road, is now expanding to a fourth location, this time in west Omaha.
The new Salween is at 144th and Maple Streets, at 14450 Eagle Run Drive.
The other locations are on Saddle Creek, at 1102 Northwest Radial; 6553 Ames Ave.; and 7425 Pacific St.
