Wine Spectator Magazine has announced its list of Omaha 2018 restaurant award winners. Local winners include 801 Chophouse, Fleming’s, Le Voltaire, Spencer’s and Sullivan’s. In Lincoln, winners include The Green Gateau, The Oven and Venue.

The list honors the world’s best restaurants for wine, and this year more than 3,000 restaurants from all 50 states are on the list.

For more information, or to see the full list of winners, visit winespectator.com.

Sarah Baker Hansen

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

