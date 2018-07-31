Tiki-inspired pizza? I'm guessing there will be pineapple involved.
Find out during an upcoming at a collaboration between Via Farina and Laka Lono Rum Club. The one-night-only takeover, set for Aug. 9, will include tiki-inspired appetizers, pizza and pasta dishes, as well as tiki cocktails from Laka Lono bartender Bradley Moore.
The takeover will run from 5 pm. to 11 p.m. at Via Farina, 1108 S. 10th St. For more information, click here.
Omaha's best pizza: Sarah Baker Hansen lists 8 of the top pies
I have lots of favorite pizzas in Omaha; anyone who loves food knows that our city is a bit crazy for this particular food. I've seen people actually get into arguments over the merits of Mama's versus La Casa. (Full disclosure: I'm on Team La Casa.)
This is just a small selection of the pizza joints I've reviewed during the past few years, plus a link to one of the best, most comprehensive Food Prowls we ever conducted.
– Sarah Baker Hansen
