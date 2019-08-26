Dundee Theater

A new restaurant is coming to the Dundee Theater. 

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lola’s Cafe plans to take over the lobby restaurant space inside the Dundee Theater formerly occupied by Kitchen Table Central, which closed earlier this summer. Film Streams announced its new tenant last night at its Feature event at the Holland Center.

Lola’s, according to an ad in the evening’s program, will serve espresso, wine, house-made bread, charcuterie, salads and sandwiches.

It is owned in part by the same group that runs Blackstone Meatball, in the Blackstone District.

The restaurant will be open all day every day and will open for business yet this fall.

The website, at lolasomaha.com is a placeholder for now, but promises more information soon.

