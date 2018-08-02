Mod de Vie Halberts and Samuelson
The restaurant is co-owned by Justin Halbert, left, Aaron Halbert, center, and their uncle, Ron Samuelson, right. Samuelson and the Halberts have opened Herbe Sainte in Aksarben Village and Della Costa in the former Brix space at Midtown Crossing.

 SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mode de Vie, the latest effort from SamFam Restaurant Group, will open Monday in Regency.

The restaurant, a French-inspired Champagne bar, will serve a menu drawing on French culinary traditions from around the world. The list of dishes will include flavors from Vietnam, the Caribbean, North Africa and many regions of France. A wine list will include sparkling selections from around the world.

The restaurant will begin serving lunch and dinner at 11 a.m. Monday. In the coming weeks, they plan to add a Saturday brunch service.

SamFam is owned by restaurateur Ron Samuelson and his nephews, Aaron and Justin Halbert. Justin Halbert said chefs Shawn Phifer and Jeff Owen worked with Samuelson to create the menu. Offerings will also include a list of original craft cocktails and local beer.

Mode de Vie is at 120 Regency Parkway. Inside the mall, the restaurant is located through the entrance to the west of Paradise Bakery, across the hall from Garbo’s Salon. An outdoor patio has six blue umbrellas.

For more information, call 402-509-7650.

