You can now dine al fresco at The Grey Plume.
The Midtown Crossing restaurant's new patio is on the south side of the restaurant, and will serve its full bar menu, a new list of summer cocktails and a new summer tasting menu.
The restaurant is at 220 S. 31st Ave. For more information, visit facebook.com/thegreyplume.
