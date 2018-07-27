McAlister’s Deli plans to open a second Omaha location in August.
The restaurant will be located at 603 S. 72nd St. The fast-casual restaurant serves more than 100 items, including sandwiches, giant spuds, entrée salads, soups, desserts and its signature sweet tea.
McAlister’s already has an Omaha location at 12405 West Center Road, as well as restaurants in Council Bluffs and Lincoln.
