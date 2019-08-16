Blooming T-Bone GF

Three restaurants have recently closed:

  • Mar Cafe, near 46th and Dodge Streets, appears to have closed. The small cafe, specializing in Mexican breakfast and lunch, opened in 2017. 
  • Also closed: Steak & Grapes, near 168th and West Center. The restaurant, which took over in 2018 from a former Louie's Wine Dive Franchise, closed earlier this summer. The restaurant was at 16920 Wright Plaza. 
  • JC Mandarin Chinese Cuisine, in Clocktower Village, also appears to be closed. The restaurant, which opened at that location in 2000, was at 843 N. 98th St. 

