Three restaurants have recently closed:
- Mar Cafe, near 46th and Dodge Streets, appears to have closed. The small cafe, specializing in Mexican breakfast and lunch, opened in 2017.
- Also closed: Steak & Grapes, near 168th and West Center. The restaurant, which took over in 2018 from a former Louie's Wine Dive Franchise, closed earlier this summer. The restaurant was at 16920 Wright Plaza.
- JC Mandarin Chinese Cuisine, in Clocktower Village, also appears to be closed. The restaurant, which opened at that location in 2000, was at 843 N. 98th St.
So Yves Menard from Charlies apparently purchased Steak and Grapes and is going to turn it into a "High End Steakhouse". This is the same guy that consulted on the menu at S&G and it failed.........we want Louie's back!!!!
