Momos, meat-filled dumplings traditional in Nepal, are the focus of a cooking class this summer, in tandem with the New American Arts Festival.
The class, which takes place Aug. 3 at 6 p.m., will take place during Benson First Friday at the Benson Community Center, 6008 Maple St. Space is limited to 15 participants, and the class is free, though registration is required.
The class is part of a large array of events during the Benson festival, which aims to highlight performance and visual arts from Omaha's refugee and immigrant communities.
For more information, or to register for the class, visit eventbrite.com/e/nepali-cooking-workshop-with-aruna-thapa-naaf-tickets-47690244806.
