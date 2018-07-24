86993 KS-31_POPUPS
Buy Now

Diners settle in for the meal during a pop-up event at Block 16.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Barbecue pork fried rice, Korean fried chicken and lychee shots are on the menu this weekend at a late-night pop-up at Block 16. 

The special "Secret Stash" menu is available from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.

Block 16 chefs Jackson Wendel, Joey Kadlec and Maddison Urbanski are behind the menu, which also includes three flavors of "megarolls" filled with Sichuan brisket, spicy shrimp and lobster and smoked jackfruit. 

For the full menu and more information, visit facebook.com/block16omaha. The restaurant is downtown at 1611 Farnam. St.

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription