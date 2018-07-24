Barbecue pork fried rice, Korean fried chicken and lychee shots are on the menu this weekend at a late-night pop-up at Block 16.
The special "Secret Stash" menu is available from 9 p.m. to midnight on Saturday.
Block 16 chefs Jackson Wendel, Joey Kadlec and Maddison Urbanski are behind the menu, which also includes three flavors of "megarolls" filled with Sichuan brisket, spicy shrimp and lobster and smoked jackfruit.
For the full menu and more information, visit facebook.com/block16omaha. The restaurant is downtown at 1611 Farnam. St.
