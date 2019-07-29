Benson is getting another new restaurant: Jojo's, a new American spot from the owners of Ika Ramen, Kaitei and Taqueria Chignon.
The restaurant, which will be at 618 Military, will be across the street from Ika. It doesn't yet have a menu online, and no word on opening date just yet, though construction on the space is ongoing.
For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page here.
