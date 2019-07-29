67613516_492303341338976_6273704578043084800_o

Jojo's is a new American-style restaurant coming to Benson from the owners of Ika Ramen.

Benson is getting another new restaurant: Jojo's, a new American spot from the owners of Ika Ramen, Kaitei and Taqueria Chignon. 

The restaurant, which will be at 618 Military, will be across the street from Ika. It doesn't yet have a menu online, and no word on opening date just yet, though construction on the space is ongoing. 

For more information, visit the restaurant's Facebook page here.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

1 of 56

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription