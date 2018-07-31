Jim Caniglia to lead artsy meatball tasting and demonstration at Bemis Center

A video still from Sheila Pepe's"Ambient Painting (Meatballs)."

 COURTESY

Meatballs and family are at the heart of an upcoming event at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art.

Artist Sheila Pepe grew up working at her parents' New Jersey restaurant, Frank's Deli. Each weekend, she watched her mother make 500 meatballs and "gravy," classic red sauce. The meatballs made their way into her work, on display at the Bemis through Sept. 15.

To celebrate the food and the work, local chef Jim Caniglia will lead a meatball and sauce-making demonstration at the center. Guests can see Pepe's work and get a taste of the Caniglia family's traditional Italian recipe. 

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. The Bemis is in the Old Market at 724 S. 12th St.

For more information, click here.

The 7 best restaurant patios in Omaha

It’s finally warm enough to eat outside! Here are my favorite spots around town to dine al fresco, writes Sarah Baker Hansen.

1 of 7

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(1) comment

PASTA
P ASTA

Bravo Famiglia Caniglia!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription