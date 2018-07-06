Shahi Indian Grill is headed to the Old Market. The restaurant, which has locations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Sioux City, Iowa, will open at 1015 Farnam St. It will be located in the former O Dining and Lounge, which announced its closure last month.
The other two Shahi restaurants serve a menu of dishes that will be familiar to Indian food lovers: butter chicken, curry, saag and korma as well as Indian soups and breads.
For more information, visit facebook.com/shahiomahadowntown.
