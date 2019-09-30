20190526_mg_oa_sarah

The Bánh Mì Shop offers a variety of sandwiches including classic cold cut, marinated pork and grilled tofu, as well as a huge selection of tea. Diners can watch their bánh mì or tea made to order from the shop’s open kitchen.

The new Aksarben food hall, called Inner Rail, opens this week. You can read more about it here. Check out a bit about each vendor below. 

» The Bánh Mì Shop's owner, Chloe Tran, will open a second location of her hit sandwich shop; the original is in Bellevue. She will serve sandwiches, bubble tea and more on her homemade bread. 

» Sofra Creperie plans to focus on savory French crepes, plus a handful of dessert options, including Nutella. 

» Maharani Indian Kitchen will serve modern Indian cuisine including kebabs, Biryani, curry, naan and their signature "combo bowls." The owners also run Kurry Xpress. 

» Noli’s Pizzeria will expand from its original Blackstone location, including their signature filtration system that makes Omaha water into "New York water." 

» ACTQ will serve Mexican-inspired cuisine including tacos and roti. The New Orleans-based restaurant opened there in 2019 and a second location opened in Brooklyn's Time Out Market. This is the third location.

» Kathmandu Momo Station will open its second brick and mortar spot, serving Nepalese street cuisine and ramen. 

» B Squared Burger is serving burgers made with local beef on locally made buns, along with chicken sandwiches, tater tots and hot dogs. 

» Brigg’s Bean plans to pour coffee, tea and nitro cold brew, plus will serve locally baked pastries. 

» Ela’s Creamery will serve soft serve ice creams including chocolate, vanilla and seasonal rotating flavors, too. 

» Backstretch Bar is the hall's primary bar area, serving cocktails, beer and wine. Guests can carry their drinks throughout the food hall. 

