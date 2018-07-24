134887 hiro
The Millard location of Hiro 88 will serve an all gluten-free buffet on Aug. 1, featuring a wide variety of entrees and sushi. 

Dishes on the special buffet will include broccoli beef, Mongolian beef, Milton's chicken, snow white chicken, vegetables with tofu. Sushi rolls will include the California roll, Philadelphia roll, tekka roll, sake roll, Cinco de Mayo roll and negi hamachi roll.

The buffet price has not been set, but will be approximately $25 a diner. Beverages are not included. The event will be co-hosted by the Omaha chapter of the Celiac Sprue Association.

Hiro 88 Millard is at 17664 Welch Plaza. RSVP to gfomaha@gmail.com if you plan to attend.

