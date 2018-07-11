Postmates, the delivery service that brings food, groceries and drinks to wherever you are, launched this week in Omaha and Lincoln. 

To celebrate the launch, customers can get Chipotle delivered for free during the first week of the launch. Use the code "chipotle100" to waive the delivery charge in the app.

Customers download the Postmates app and order from participating restaurants and merchants. The items will be delivered directly to their address. Delivery fees start at $3.99, but customers who subscribe to the app for $9.99 a month or $6.99 a month, if paid annually, will get free delivery.

A number of fast food restaurants are already available in the app, including Raising Canes, McDonald's and others.

Local restaurants on the service so far include China Garden and Great Harvest Bread. 

Postmates will also deliver from some non-food businesses including Walgreens, Office Depot and PetSmart. 

For more information, visit postmates.com.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

