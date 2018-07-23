The Durham Museum will sling free root beer floats once again in celebration of National Root Beer Float Day.
On Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the museum will give away free 8-ounce root beer floats to paid museum guests. The museum is home to a classic soda fountain. Regular admission prices apply.
The museum is at 801 S. 10th St. For more information, call 402-444-5071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.