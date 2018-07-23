durham_root beer float
Buy Now

Kids enjoy root beer floats at the Durham Museum soda fountain.

 Sarah Baker Hansen

The Durham Museum will sling free root beer floats once again in celebration of National Root Beer Float Day. 

On Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the museum will give away free 8-ounce root beer floats to paid museum guests. The museum is home to a classic soda fountain. Regular admission prices apply. 

The museum is at 801 S. 10th St. For more information, call 402-444-5071.

Check out 42 stories that built, defined and characterized Nebraska

The World-Herald has gone back through the archives and uncovered stories that define not only the Omaha area, but the entire State of Nebraska.

1 of 42

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription