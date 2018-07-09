Cold Stone Creamery will begin "random acts of ice cream" starting this week at locations across the country.
The events, celebrating the chain's 30 years of business, will include free ice cream giveaways. The chain started the random giveaways in 2015.
To see if a shop near you will be a destination, follow the ice cream shop's social media channels, including facebook.com/ColdStoneCreamery, instagram.com/coldstone and twitter.com/coldstone.
For more information, or to find the nearest location, visit coldstonecreamery.com.
