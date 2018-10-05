Food Day Omaha, the annual event focused on promoting local, healthy and sustainable foods, is back this weekend in the Old Market.
The event will include family-friendly activities as well as awards for local restaurants who operate sustainably.
The event takes place Saturday in tandem with the Omaha farmers market, on 11th and Howard Streets. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
(1) comment
8:00 PM or 8:00 AM? I think there is an error in your posting. Thank you.
