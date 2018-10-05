Pick up some goodies at a local farmers market
Love to shop for fresh produce, flowers and other goodies? Then check out a farmers market. Several also host family-friendly events throughout the season. To see a full list, click here.

Food Day Omaha, the annual event focused on promoting local, healthy and sustainable foods, is back this weekend in the Old Market. 

The event will include family-friendly activities as well as awards for local restaurants who operate sustainably.

The event takes place Saturday in tandem with the Omaha farmers market, on 11th and Howard Streets. It will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.   

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

(1) comment

ESVAJGL
EDWARD SVAJGL

8:00 PM or 8:00 AM? I think there is an error in your posting. Thank you.

