If you wanted more boba tea, poke bowls and Thai rolled ice cream, you have more places in Omaha to find them. 

Pokeworks is open at 103rd and Pacific Streets. The poke bowl and Hawaiian chain restaurant is open in One Pacific Place. It serves make-your-own poke bowls featuring tuna, salmon, shrimp, scallops or tofu, among other proteins. Diners choose their own sauces and toppings, which include fruit, vegetables, herbs and creative toppings like shredded seaweed, garlic crisps or nuts. For more information, or to check out the full menu, click here.

Yumchaa is open near 74th and Pacific Streets. The boba tea spot offers a wide variety of boba and milk tea drinks. The menu also includes slush drinks, Thai tea and Vietnamese beverages. It's at 1018 S. 74th Plaza. 

Kung Fu Tea is nearby, at 71st and Pacific Streets, in Aksarben Village. The franchised tea spot serves a variety of black and green teas as well as milk tea, slush, punch, yogurt and specialty drinks. Coffee is also on the menu. For more information, visit kungfutea.com.

Finally, the most unusually named of the bunch, Oma’Oma’O Poke, is serving Thai ice cream, yogurt and poke bowls near 120th and Dodge Streets, in the Costco corridor. The menu includes rolled ice cream, sushi bowls and a make-your-own poke bowl option. The restaurant is at 12424 West Dodge Road.

