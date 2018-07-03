Dante's Italian wine expert, Adam Weber, is headed to Italy. Weber and his wife plan to move to Italy, where he will work for winemaker Gaia Bucciarelli, who has visited Omaha many times for wine dinners and other events. 

Dante Owner Nick Strawhecker said he plans to bring on Brad Marr, formerly of Benson's Lot 2, to be the restaurant's new manager. He will start at the restaurant in late July. 

Before he leaves, Weber will play host to a wine dinner at the restaurant on July 25. Strawhecker plans four courses focused on summer produce, which Weber will pair with some of his favorite Italian wines. The dinner is $95 a diner, before tax and tip. For more information, or to get a reservation, call 402-932-3078.

Dante is at 16901 Wright Plaza.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

