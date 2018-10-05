JIMMY BUFFETT OPENS CHEESEBURGER IN PARADISE RESTAURANT

Singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett officially opened his newest Cheeseburger In Paradise restaurant on Saturday, May 15, 2004, in Omaha, and raised $86,275 for the Omaha Theater Company for Young People. On hand was one of the locals, financier Warren Buffett, for whom Jimmy cooked the first burger. 

 PRN

Omaha's location of Cheeseburger in Paradise, musician Jimmy Buffett's island-themed burger chain, has closed. 

The restaurant opened in Village Pointe in 2004 with much fanfare; Buffett himself appeared at the restaurant. It was one of the original restaurant tenants in the development.

Though an Omaha location is still listed on the restaurant's main site, it's no longer listed as a tenant on the Village Pointe website. 

The restaurant was at 17304 Davenport St.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

