Omaha's location of Cheeseburger in Paradise, musician Jimmy Buffett's island-themed burger chain, has closed.
The restaurant opened in Village Pointe in 2004 with much fanfare; Buffett himself appeared at the restaurant. It was one of the original restaurant tenants in the development.
Though an Omaha location is still listed on the restaurant's main site, it's no longer listed as a tenant on the Village Pointe website.
The restaurant was at 17304 Davenport St.
