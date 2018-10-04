The annual celebration of all things Reuben is back this fall at the Crescent Moon Alehouse.
The ReubenFest, which runs Nov. 5 through Nov. 11, features the Omaha classic, invented across the street from the bar at the Blackstone Hotel. The Moon's Reuben won the World-Herald's Food Prowl for best Reuben; it's taken home many other "best of" awards since.
The festival features that classic sandwich along with many variations on the Reuben; a full menu will be released soon.
The Crescent Moon is at 3578 Farnam St. For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/events/165800551012891.
There's nothing like fall for a little family fun.
As the weather cools, it's time for picking apples, pumpkins and other fall fruits, going on hayrack rides, cooking marshmallows over a bonfire, getting lost in a corn maze or participating in fall festivals. You can find all this and more.
