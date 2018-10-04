807829 KS-REUBEN
The Crescent Moon is located across the street from the supposed birthplace of the Reuben, and its take on the sandwich is food critic Sarah Baker Hansen's favorite in Omaha.

The annual celebration of all things Reuben is back this fall at the Crescent Moon Alehouse. 

The ReubenFest, which runs Nov. 5 through Nov. 11, features the Omaha classic, invented across the street from the bar at the Blackstone Hotel. The Moon's Reuben won the World-Herald's Food Prowl for best Reuben; it's taken home many other "best of" awards since. 

The festival features that classic sandwich along with many variations on the Reuben; a full menu will be released soon. 

The Crescent Moon is at 3578 Farnam St. For more information on the event, visit facebook.com/events/165800551012891.

