Sometimes, a warm bowl of Cajun jambalaya is all you need to warm your soul.

Acadian Grille Scratch Kitchen, which is serving a menu of Cajun classics, is now open. The restaurant is in a former location of Voodoo Taco, at 725 N. 114th St.

Acadian serves the Cajun dishes you might imagine — crab cakes, po' boy sandwiches, fried catfish and cornbread — along with a few more creative dishes, like gator bites and boudin balls, as well as a selection of Cajun-inspired pasta dishes.

For more information, call 402-933-0980, or visit acadiangrille.com.

