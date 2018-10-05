RJ-BLUE.68117

Blue Sushi Sake Grill has three Omaha-area locations.

Blue Sushi locations around Omaha will serve all your old-school favorites through October on a special "throwback menu."

The menu features the Maui roll, which is shrimp tempura, mango paper, toasted coconut and pineapple sauce; the three amigos roll, which is tempura fried, spicy crab mix, red pepper, guacamole, sour cream and spicy sauce; the tan roll, which is cooked salmon, crispy panko, spicy cream sauce and eel sauce; and the hot night, which is shrimp tempura, tuna, spicy sauce and scallion.

The menu also features ahi tuna tacos and coconut crab soup. 

It runs Oct. 8 through Oct. 28 daily at all of the local Blue locations. For more information, or to find one near you, visit bluesushisakegrill.com.

