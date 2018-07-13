333971 BA_Avoli
An entree called Bolognese Bianco with an appetizer of Buratta and squash is served at Avoli Osteria in Dundee. This dish is made of pork and veal ragu, imported rigatoni topped with toasted hazelnuts and pecorino romano.

Avoli Osteria, in Dundee, is celebrating its five-year birthday with a wine dinner.

Elena Walch wines will be paired with four courses prepared by chef Dario Schicke, and a representative from the winery will be on site to speak with diners and answer questions.

The dinner is July 18; seating is limited. Tickets are $85 a diner before tax and tip. To reserve a seat, call 402-933-7400.

Avoli is at 5013 Underwood Avenue.

