Avoli Osteria, in Dundee, is celebrating its five-year birthday with a wine dinner.
Elena Walch wines will be paired with four courses prepared by chef Dario Schicke, and a representative from the winery will be on site to speak with diners and answer questions.
The dinner is July 18; seating is limited. Tickets are $85 a diner before tax and tip. To reserve a seat, call 402-933-7400.
Avoli is at 5013 Underwood Avenue.
