The Omaha location of Kearney-based Angus Burgers & Shakes is open.
The restaurant is at 10177 S. 168th St., near Cornhusker Road.
The restaurant serves a wide array of themed burgers — think patties topped with burnt ends, hot peppers, bacon jam or Reuben fixings — along with salads, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. It also has a broad list of local beer and wine, both plain and booze-spiked milkshakes and cocktails.
For more information, visit angusburgersandshakes.com or facebook.com/angusburgersandshakesomaha.
