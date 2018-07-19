The Omaha location of Kearney-based Angus Burgers & Shakes is open. 

The restaurant is at 10177 S. 168th St., near Cornhusker Road.

The restaurant serves a wide array of themed burgers — think patties topped with burnt ends, hot peppers, bacon jam or Reuben fixings — along with salads, hot dogs and chicken sandwiches. It also has a broad list of local beer and wine, both plain and booze-spiked milkshakes and cocktails.

For more information, visit angusburgersandshakes.com or facebook.com/angusburgersandshakesomaha.

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

