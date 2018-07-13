If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you probably already know that the annual “Prime Day” is Monday. But this year, you can also celebrate Prime Day at Whole Foods.
The store, which is owned by Amazon, began running Prime deals Wednesday, and stores are holding celebrations and tastings. Among the deals: spend $10 at the store, get $10 back in Amazon credit.
The store plans to discount popular items, including organic strawberries, Icelandic cod fillets, boneless chicken breasts, self-serve tea cookies and Allegro bagged coffee.
The deals will be available at all Whole Foods stores through Tuesday. Visit wfm.com/primeday to learn more.
Omaha’s Whole Foods is in Regency, at 10020 Regency Circle.
