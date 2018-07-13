20180713_liv_diningnews_prime
Buy Now

Whole Foods Market at 10020 Regency Circle in Omaha.

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you probably already know that the annual “Prime Day” is  Monday. But this year, you can also celebrate Prime Day at Whole Foods.

The store, which is owned by Amazon, began running Prime deals Wednesday, and stores are holding celebrations and tastings. Among the deals: spend $10 at the store, get $10 back in Amazon credit.

The store plans to discount popular items, including organic strawberries, Icelandic cod fillets, boneless chicken breasts, self-serve tea cookies and Allegro bagged coffee.

The deals will be available at all Whole Foods stores  through Tuesday. Visit wfm.com/primeday to learn more.

Omaha’s Whole Foods is in Regency, at 10020 Regency Circle.

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription