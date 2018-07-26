Addy's Sports Bar and Grill plans a new location near 144th Street and West Maple Road. 

The third location will be at 14615 West Maple. Addy's, known for its char-buffed Buffalo chicken wings, has an original location in Millard, at 14110 S St., and an Elkhorn location, at 1515 S. 204th St. 

For more information, visit addysbar.com.

