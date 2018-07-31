Taste of Florence is back this fall for its third year, with more than 20 local restaurants, games, a beer garden and other activities.
The event, which will take place Sept. 9, will have vendors serving soul food, barbecue, Tex-Mex, ice cream and American food, among other cuisines.
The event takes place at the Florence Home, 7915 N. 30th St., and the $18 ticket includes all the food, water and entertainment at the event. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 years old are $8.
Ollie the Trolley will provide shuttle service from designated parking lots in the neighborhood. Proceeds from the event support the Senior Health Foundation and it’s programs and facilities.
For more information, or tickets, visit facebook.com/events/250784752134921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.