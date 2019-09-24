20190121_new_pinball_pic_cm009

The machines were crowded during the Nebraska state championship for the International Flipper Pinball Association at Benson’s Beercade. Owners of the arcade bar have plans to open a new location in Little Bohemia.

The second location of Beercade, on South 13th Street, will open Friday at noon. 

Beercade's original Benson location is at 6104 Maple St. It's second location, Beercade 2, is at 1423 S. 13th St., in the former Bumper & Auto of Omaha Inc. 

The new location will have larger games that didn't fit in the original location, including more Skee-Ball machines and racing games. 

The owners also plan an outdoor patio. 

Beercade isn't the only midtown business planning to open in the neighborhood. 

Infusion Brewing Co. announced plans to open a new taproom in the former Bohemian Cafe building. And the owners of the Blackstone’s Nite Owl plan to open Fizzy’s Fountain & Liquors, “a soda fountain for grown-ups,” also in the former Bohemian Cafe restaurant, 1406 S. 13th St.

Last year, the owners of Vis Major Brewing Co. announced plans to open the Neon Tiger, a new late-night doughnut bar, in the former Donut Stop, 1256 S. 13th St.

