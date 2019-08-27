Stage Dive Session IPA

Lincoln Calling and Zipline Brewing created a special beer together, Stage Dive Session IPA.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Stage Dive Session IPA is the latest collaboration beer from Lincoln's Zipline IPA, created in tandem with the city's Lincoln Calling music festival.

The beer, a light-bodied easy drinking ale, has orange, pine citrus and Centennial hops. Zipline has worked with musicians before, but this is its first time working with a festival.

Drafts of the beer will be available at all Lincoln Calling venues during the festival: 1867 Bar, 101 N. 14th St.; Bodega’s Alley, 1418 O St.; Bourbon Theatre, 1415 O St.; Duffy’s Tavern, 1412 E. O St.; and the Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St. The first Stage Dive kegs will tap on Sept. 6 at Duffy’s Tavern during the ale’s official release party.

To get tickets for Lincoln Calling, or for more information, visit lincolncalling.com.

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

From casual lunch spots to deluxe nights out, Sarah Baker Hansen has you covered with reviews of Omaha's hottest new dining options.

1 of 57

 

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription