A Lauritzen Gardens event will teach attendees about how coffee beans are raised and roasted and how different coffee-brewing methods bring different results.

The head coffee roaster from A Hill of Beans will give a "seed to cup" demonstration at Lauritzen Gardens; each attendee will leave with roasted beans to try at home. 

The event will teach attendees about how coffee beans are raised and roasted and how different coffee-brewing methods bring different results. Guests also will get to see the garden's coffee tree. 

The event, which takes place Sept. 9, is free for garden members and $10 for the general public. Advance registration is required; sign up online at shop.lauritzengardens.org/product-p/ed-gardened-coffee.htm

For more information, contact Gabrielle at (402) 346-4002, ext. 263, or email g.geiger@omahabotanicalgardens.org.

The garden is at 100 Bancroft St.

