The line outside the new Krab Kingz restaurant, now open in Midtown Crossing.

A new crab-centric restaurant, Krab Kingz, is open in Midtown Crossing. The restaurant, which has other locations around the U.S., took over the former Grey Plume Provisions bay. 

The restaurant serves crab, shrimp, fish and lobster, along with sausages and sides like corn, potatoes, french fries and coleslaw. 

The closest Krab Kingz location to Omaha is in Kansas City. The restaurant is at 3157 Farnam St.; it is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

