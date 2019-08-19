Just Good Meat, off 84th and J Streets, has been cutting meat since 1959 and is celebrating its 60th year in business this summer with prizes, raffles and giveaways.
The shop, at 4422 S. 84th St., will give away free brats on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last. Customers can register for drawings at the shop's Facebook page or in store starting Aug. 30 through Sept. 1. A link will be available to enter the contest on Facebook as well as at the store's website. Winners will be drawn Sept. 3. The store is closed on Labor Day.
For more information, call 402-339-7474 or visit justgoodmeatomaha.com.
