Hatch chile season is here. You can find the seasonal vegetable at several local places.

Hatch chiles, which are only in season for a few weeks each year, are available locally through the end of the month.

Diners can find them on the menu at Roja through Aug. 30, at both the downtown and Shops of Legacy locations. They're being featured in a fire-roasted hatch chile soup, a creamy hatch chile salsa, a hatch chile chicken relleno and even in a hatch chile margarita. Find the full menu online here.

Family Fare Supermarkets around Omaha will be roasting Hatch chiles for customers. Customers purchase the chiles and the store will roast them free of charge. The roasting event will be at the Family Fare at 820 N. Saddle Creek Road on Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.; and the store at 1221 S. 203rd St. on Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information and other locations that will be roasting the chiles, click here

