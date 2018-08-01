I realized while putting together this edition of Sarah's Faves that I've been slacking on my taco game lately. I'm still going to mention all my top taco spots — which are honestly the same as when I last tried this exercise in 2013.
But I'm going to ask for your help: Where should I go eat tacos?
I'll take your recommendations over the next month or two and update my list as I find new places to recommend. Help me out. Leave a comment or email me at sarah.bakerhansen@owh.com.
And don't be surprised if you see at least one of these makers of tasty tacos represented at Taco Fest this weekend along the riverfront.
* * *
La Choza
5133 S. 25th St.
Go around the corner from all the restaurants on 24th to find the tacos that won our Food Prowl many moons ago. The excellent al pastor pork comes with a faint caramelized sweetness of pineapple and is topped with fresh chunks of fruit and bright cilantro. It's a sweet-savory-smoky mix that's singular in its deliciousness.
* * *
Mula
3932 Farnam St.
I've always appreciated how Mula bridges the gap between the great food on south 24th and the ubiquitous Americanized Mexican food that's easy to find around Omaha. Mula was one of the first Omaha spots I found serving jackfruit — an ingredient that, when cooked, tastes like vegan pulled pork. They've updated the menu since I wrote about the restaurant in 2013, and that jackfruit taco is gone. But I still really like the shrimp taco, which comes in a flour tortilla also filled with cabbage, chile crema and green onions.
* * *
Rivera's
12047 Blondo St.
There's tons of good stuff on the menu at this really tasty west Omaha Mexican outpost, but it earns my vote for favorite fish taco anywhere in the city. Warm grilled fish comes in corn tortillas topped with crumbled cotija, pico de gallo and a spicy ranch that even a ranch hater like me somehow loves.
* * *
Taqueria Tijuana
5139 S. 24th St.
For lots of Omahans, this one is a no-brainer. The tacos at Tijuana are hot, cheap and easy to take down in multiples. The restaurant serves the meats you recognize, including grilled steak, marinated pork and chicken. But it also has more obscure fillings for its tacos: buche, which is pork stomach; beef cheek (my personal favorite) and lengua, which is tongue, are also on the list of meats.
* * *
Various taco trucks
Fun fact: the first food story I ever wrote for The World-Herald was in 2011, a double byline with my husband, Matthew, where we went around Omaha and tried various taco trucks. Among them were the ubiquitous (and still solid) Dos de Oros, which I still see parked around the city all the time, and Taqueria el Ray. It was for that story that I first tried a tongue taco, and first sampled my aforementioned favorite, beef cheek. Matthew also took down a giant chorizo burrito. You know, for research.
(1) comment
Dos de Oros is my favorite burrito truck! Just two blocks from my house! South "O" represent!!
