Fauxmaha

Fauxmaha owner Mich Ridgway lays down the slaw to make the barbecue dog.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fauxmaha, which started as a vegan hot dog cart, is now open in its new brick-and-mortar space, the former Modern Love, at 1319 S. 50th St.

Fauxmaha has dropped the "Dogs" from its name and expanded its menu to include, so far, sandwiches, wraps and tater tots. It promises that more new menu items are on the way.

The restaurant is serving lunch Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, or to see some photos of the new menu items, click here.

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

From casual lunch spots to deluxe nights out, Sarah Baker Hansen has you covered with reviews of Omaha's hottest new dining options.

1 of 57

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription