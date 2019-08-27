Dante (copy)

Dante is known locally for pizza, baked in a wood-fire oven. The Dante-Saving Grace party will feature several raffle prizes, including a party at your home featuring Dante's mobile pizza oven and enough pizza for 50 guests. 

Dante is partnering with Saving Grace to raise money for the Omaha perishable food rescue's sixth anniversary.

The restaurant will play host to two courses paired with Food event roundup wine from Spirit World. A special "Saving Grace" cocktail created with spirits from Brickway Distillery will also be available. The dinner, slated for Sept. 30, is $75 a diner, and $30 of each ticket will go to the food rescue. Get the special cocktail that night for a suggested $10 donation to Saving Grace. 

The evening will also include several raffle prizes: a party at your home featuring Dante's mobile pizza oven and enough pizza for 50 guests; two tickets to a Nebraska football game; and personal training sessions along with a membership to Life Time Fitness. 

Saving Grace picks up excess perishable food from area grocery stores, wholesalers, event venues, caterers, restaurants, schools and other food purveyors and delivers it same-day, free of charge to local nonprofit agencies serving families in need.  Saving Grace also works to raise awareness and educate the community about food waste and hunger. 

Several reservation times are available throughout the evening. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.

