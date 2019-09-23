258275 BJS_RoseWines (copy)

On Sunday, Au Courant in Benson will serve an array of brunchy foods along with rosé, coffee and special cocktails.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

» Au Courant is stretching summer a few more days with its rosé brunch, back this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The kitchen will serve an array of brunchy foods along with rosé, coffee and special cocktails. Reservations are available now; for more information, call 402-505-9917. Au Courant is in Benson at 6064 Maple St. 

» Dante is playing host to a workshop on Sunday where attendees can learn how to make their own amaro. 

Amaro, which is a bitter Italian apértif or after-dinner drink, can also be used in cocktails. Dante makes its own house amaro, and sommelier Brad Marr will teach the class how to make their own at home. 

The class starts at 2:30 and is $50 a person. Space is limited; click here for tickets. Dante is at 16901 Wright Plaza.

» The Bourbon Trail is coming to downtown Omaha as part of a one-night-only event at Sullivan's Steakhouse. Diners will get to sample several bourbons from the popular American bourbon region, to be paired with a four-course menu. 

Seats are limited, and the dinner is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. For more information, click here. Sullivan's is at 222 S. 15th St.

