» Au Courant is stretching summer a few more days with its rosé brunch, back this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The kitchen will serve an array of brunchy foods along with rosé, coffee and special cocktails. Reservations are available now; for more information, call 402-505-9917. Au Courant is in Benson at 6064 Maple St.
» Dante is playing host to a workshop on Sunday where attendees can learn how to make their own amaro.
Amaro, which is a bitter Italian apértif or after-dinner drink, can also be used in cocktails. Dante makes its own house amaro, and sommelier Brad Marr will teach the class how to make their own at home.
The class starts at 2:30 and is $50 a person. Space is limited; click here for tickets. Dante is at 16901 Wright Plaza.
» The Bourbon Trail is coming to downtown Omaha as part of a one-night-only event at Sullivan's Steakhouse. Diners will get to sample several bourbons from the popular American bourbon region, to be paired with a four-course menu.
Seats are limited, and the dinner is scheduled for Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. For more information, click here. Sullivan's is at 222 S. 15th St.
Forno
Hits: creative Tigelle, the signature wood fired pizza crust and an excellent selection of roasted vegetables, particularly the cauliflower.
Misses: A salmon tartare arrived aggressively salty. I wished for more flavor from the mushroom arancini. Read the full review here
Hits: The simpler plates off the sushi train — seaweed salad, stuffed tofu skin, a spicy tuna roll and a rainbow roll — were the best of what we had. Off the menu, we had a nice piece of yellowtail sushi.
Misses: A lot of the "fancier" sushi rolls are coated in a thick layer of mayo-based aioli; no matter the fillings, the heavy-handed sauce makes them all taste the same.
Hits: The house blend of beef has great flavor, and when we asked for a slider done medium, the kitchen achieved it. The vegan jackfruit and hot chicken sliders are good, too.
Misses: Small, store bought croutons on the salad were disappointing. Fried cauliflower, while tasty, was a bit odd served on a bed of greens with a side of cheese sauce. Service is spotty. Read full review here
Hits: The filling in a curry beef bao had good flavor, and the potstickers were the best of the dumplings.
Misses: The kitchen couldn't execute the dish on the specials menu, we received two cold bao, and many of the other dumplings and bao we tried tasted mostly of raw dough. Service was spotty at best. Read full review here
Hits: All your old favorites are just as good as you remember.
Misses: The specials menu was hit-and-miss: A recent halibut special with Asian flavors pleased, but a duck special, while nicely cooked, had flavors that didn’t make sense together. Read full review here
Hits: A surprisingly good Reuben sandwich and the Bird Cage, slices of French toast with eggs at their center.
Misses: The hash browns come served in a tiny tower, but the design means just the top is crispy. I wished for better bread in both the cinnamon toast, an appetizer, and on the hippie sandwich. Read full review here
Hits: The Bánh Mì special cold cut, the most classic of the sandwiches, hit all the right notes: fresh pickled vegetables, warm pork and a slather each of pate and mayonnaise. The lemongrass marinade and hoisin on the grilled pork also pleased.
Hits: The restaurant’s specialty is a 45-ounce wagyu tomahawk chop that’s aged in-house for 60 days. It’s $150 and serves two to three and, if you are feeling splurgy, is absolutely worth trying. Monarch’s unexpected take on prime rib is also excellent.
Hits: Buffalo wings were surprisingly tasty, with plenty of meat and a spicy sauce. The margherita pizza on the thinner crust was the best of the three we tried.
Misses: A menu with pictures can make things tricky. Pizzas I saw on the restaurant’s website had deeply browned crust and crust bubbles; those I tried in real life lacked those qualities. Read full review here
Hits: The arroz chaufa, Latin fried rice, is great. So are the tacos. If you like mezcal, be sure to try the smoky rosemary flower cocktail.
Misses: Chips one night arrived cold and greasy, and the meat on an arepa sandwich was dry. Read full review here
The Grove Juicery
Hits: The sweet Jane green juice was my favorite of all I tried.
Misses: The acai bowl had more ice than fruit, and was scant on toppings compared to others I've tried. Read full review here
Best Bison
Hits: The bison burger, the pommes frites and a chocolate milkshake with good texture pleased.
Misses: A brat and a sausage both had a too-chewy texture, and a Reuben, though made with nice meat, was soggy. Read full review here
Stokin' Goat
Hits: A tender grilled octopus appetizer and a modern take on shrimp scampi pleased.
Misses: Overcooked beef was a disappointment, as was too-tough duck in an otherwise creative salad. Read full review here
Yamato Sushi
801 Grill
Hits: The Umami burger was outstanding, and the ribs rank among the best I've had in town. Also: The Old Bay-seasoned fries and the cheesecake.
Misses: A grilled asparagus side came with a woody texture, especially near the bottom of the stalk. Read full review here
Craft Sliders + Beer
Dairy Chef
Hits: There’s tons of ice cream treats on the menu, we especially liked the cookie sandwich. The over-the-top garbage burger is worth sampling.
M's Pub
Dante Pizzeria Napoletana
Hits: The pizza at the second location is just as good, from top to bottom, as what diners find out west. A chicken puttanesca had the perfect balance of savory and salty flavors.
Misses: The crust on a pressed salumi sandwich got soggy from too much liquidy giardiniera pepper sauce. Read full review here
Steak & Grapes
Hits: The appetizers are creative, and we especially enjoyed fried ribs and a take on escargot with beef and funky Gorgonzola cheese.
Misses: Fish and chips were too heavily breaded and bland, and scallops were overwhelmed with cheese and cheese crackers in a baked dish. Read full review
TNT Walking Taco
Hits: The namesake walking taco is the best thing we tried; I especially appreciated the wide variety of fresh toppings, though I wished for more diversity in sauce flavors.
Misses: A taquito — even when it's free — wasn't great, with a greasy exterior and flavorless filling. And a fried taco shell also disappointed, with a greasy, soggy finish. Read full review here
Farine + Four
Hits: The baguette at Farine + Four is one of the best in Omaha; so is the croissant and the delectable Tosca, an almond-scented dessert.
Chocolat Abeille
Hits: We tried all 19 chocolates in the case one day, and none dissapointed. Favorites included the hazelnut honey crunch, the tea-infused Paris and the sweet-tart passion fruit.
Misses: Tina Tweedy is making a chocolate for every taste, and there isn't a bad one in the bunch. Read full review here
Yoshitomo
Hits: For the adventurous, there’s plenty, but one of my favorite moments had to be the hamachos, a play on nachos made with hamachi and chicharrones.
Misses: We didn’t have a bad dish at Yoshitomo, and owner David Utterback’s focus on quality, freshness and creativity is the reason why. Read full review here
The Bánh Mì Shop
